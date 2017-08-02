MV Olde Car Club shows more than just classic cars

AUSTINTOWN

A lasting legacy among Mahoning Valley residents is the classic cars they maintain decades after they’re manufactured.

The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club keeps this tradition alive with a weekly car cruise at the Austintown Senior Center, 100 Westchester Drive, that has brought classic car enthusiasts and owners together every week since May 9. The event runs every Tuesday until Sept. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Many classic-car owners breathe new life into their vehicles, investing thousands of dollars for swapping out body kits, changing front and rear ends and putting in new engines to keep them on the road.

“We do it because we enjoy it,” said club chairman Richard Posivak. “But we also do it to make some money.”

That money translates into a donation the club makes at the end of the cruise for a room at Hospice of the Valley. The club will fully purchase a room at Hospice after years of payments. The money is raised from sponsorships and registration fees for cruises and car shows.

A separate car show the club puts on also raises money for a select child from the Valley with excess medical expenses.

“We do it for the kids,” Posivak said. “When you see that family receive that money, it makes all the time you put into these cruises and shows worth it.”

He added, “All the money we make goes to charities of some sort.”

