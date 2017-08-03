JOBS
Must love dogs this weekend at Canfield Fairgrounds


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

CANFIELD

All the fairgrounds are a stage this week as dogs and their handlers from across the country gather in the Valley for four days of competition.

The 26th annual Steel Valley Cluster Dog Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Canfield Fairgrounds. More than 159 dog breeds will compete in American Kennel Club shows, as well as North America Diving Dogs dock-diving competitions.

Daily AKC competitions with only purebred dogs begin at 8 a.m., and final judging will be between 5 and 6 p.m.; the diving-dog events also will occur each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Steel Valley Cluster chairwoman Gael Damron of Wintersville is the head organizer of the show and has been involved in various capacities from its inception.

“I want to see the sport grow,” Damron said. “I want young kids to go through the process of raising and training a dog for shows. It taught me poise and grace, and it taught me how to win or lose gracefully.”

The cluster is made of regional clubs Fort Steuben Kennel Association, Columbiana County Kennel Club, Beaver County Kennel Club and Mahoning Shenango Kennel Club.

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

