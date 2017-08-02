Malvasi home searched, drug evidence seized

CANFIELD

City police said they recovered evidence of marijuana trafficking while searching a home Wednesday on Timber Run Drive.

The warrant is related to an investigation of Michael Malvasi Jr., 26, Canfield police said, noting nobody is in custody at this time, and the investigation is underway.

Police recovered glass jars with suspected marijuana, a firearm and evidence that suggested THC was being extracted from the marijuana.

“It’s actually a pretty dangerous method,” McGivern said.

Police also took a couple of boxes of evidence and electronic devices, he said.

“We’ve been investigating this as a trafficking of pounds [of marijuana],” McGivern said. “It’s not a small amount.”

The residence and the Malvasi family made news before.

In 2009, 10 adults and four juveniles drove to the home and started a brawl, which was captured on security cameras.

The brawl resulted from an incident earlier that day when Malvasi Jr., then 18, pulled up behind Dominic Jackett, then 18, of Youngstown. Malvasi Jr. honked his horn signaling Jackett to move and then exited the vehicle and struck Jackett in the face, according to Vindicator files.

