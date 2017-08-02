Greater Youngstown Italian Festival entertainment schedule

The 32nd annual Greater Youngstown Italian Festival will be from Friday to Sunday in downtown Youngstown.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Wine and Beer Tent
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: John Gabriele
4-6 p.m.: Rex Taneri
6:30-8 p.m.: Radio Lark
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Redline
Morra tournament starts at 7 p.m. in rear tent.
Roma Stage
5-6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies
6-7:30 p.m.: Miss Italian Fest Pageant
8:30-11 p.m.: The Ovations with Mark Pupino
SATURDAY
Wine and Beer Tent
2-4 p.m.: Jim Frank Trio
4-4:30 p.m.: Pasta-eating contest
4:30-6:30 p.m.: Butch Nichols Band
7-8:30 p.m.: Guys Without Ties
9-11:30 p.m.: Bustin’ Loose
Roma Stage
2-3:30 p.m.: The Cavaliers with Dan Pollice
4-6 p.m.: Polka Mass with Jack Vasko
6:20-8:10 p.m.: Del Sinchak
8:30-10 p.m.: Angelo Babbaro
SUNDAY
Wine and Beer Tent
1-6 p.m.: Wine and beer contest (in rear tent)
2-4:30 p.m.: Rocky Monaco
5-7:30 p.m.: Frank Gallo
8-11 p.m.: The HouseBand
Roma Stage
12-1 p.m.: Outdoor Mass
1-2:30 p.m.: Lowellville Band
2:30-4 p.m.: Little King and Queen Pageant
4-6:30 p.m.: Avanti Band
7-8:30 p.m.: Angelo Babbaro
9-10:45 p.m.: Dom Tocco
10:45 p.m.: Grand raffle drawing
10:50 p.m.: Fireworks
