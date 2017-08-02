Greater Youngstown Italian Festival entertainment schedule

The 32nd annual Greater Youngstown Italian Festival will be from Friday to Sunday in downtown Youngstown.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: John Gabriele

4-6 p.m.: Rex Taneri

6:30-8 p.m.: Radio Lark

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Redline

Morra tournament starts at 7 p.m. in rear tent.

Roma Stage

5-6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies

6-7:30 p.m.: Miss Italian Fest Pageant

8:30-11 p.m.: The Ovations with Mark Pupino

SATURDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

2-4 p.m.: Jim Frank Trio

4-4:30 p.m.: Pasta-eating contest

4:30-6:30 p.m.: Butch Nichols Band

7-8:30 p.m.: Guys Without Ties

9-11:30 p.m.: Bustin’ Loose

Roma Stage

2-3:30 p.m.: The Cavaliers with Dan Pollice

4-6 p.m.: Polka Mass with Jack Vasko

6:20-8:10 p.m.: Del Sinchak

8:30-10 p.m.: Angelo Babbaro

SUNDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

1-6 p.m.: Wine and beer contest (in rear tent)

2-4:30 p.m.: Rocky Monaco

5-7:30 p.m.: Frank Gallo

8-11 p.m.: The HouseBand

Roma Stage

12-1 p.m.: Outdoor Mass

1-2:30 p.m.: Lowellville Band

2:30-4 p.m.: Little King and Queen Pageant

4-6:30 p.m.: Avanti Band

7-8:30 p.m.: Angelo Babbaro

9-10:45 p.m.: Dom Tocco

10:45 p.m.: Grand raffle drawing

10:50 p.m.: Fireworks