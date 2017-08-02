JOBS
Greater Youngstown Italian Festival entertainment schedule


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 1:37 p.m.

The 32nd annual Greater Youngstown Italian Festival will be from Friday to Sunday in downtown Youngstown.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: John Gabriele

4-6 p.m.: Rex Taneri

6:30-8 p.m.: Radio Lark

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Redline

Morra tournament starts at 7 p.m. in rear tent.

Roma Stage

5-6 p.m.: Opening ceremonies

6-7:30 p.m.: Miss Italian Fest Pageant

8:30-11 p.m.: The Ovations with Mark Pupino

SATURDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

2-4 p.m.: Jim Frank Trio

4-4:30 p.m.: Pasta-eating contest

4:30-6:30 p.m.: Butch Nichols Band

7-8:30 p.m.: Guys Without Ties

9-11:30 p.m.: Bustin’ Loose

Roma Stage

2-3:30 p.m.: The Cavaliers with Dan Pollice

4-6 p.m.: Polka Mass with Jack Vasko

6:20-8:10 p.m.: Del Sinchak

8:30-10 p.m.: Angelo Babbaro

SUNDAY

Wine and Beer Tent

1-6 p.m.: Wine and beer contest (in rear tent)

2-4:30 p.m.: Rocky Monaco

5-7:30 p.m.: Frank Gallo

8-11 p.m.: The HouseBand

Roma Stage

12-1 p.m.: Outdoor Mass

1-2:30 p.m.: Lowellville Band

2:30-4 p.m.: Little King and Queen Pageant

4-6:30 p.m.: Avanti Band

7-8:30 p.m.: Angelo Babbaro

9-10:45 p.m.: Dom Tocco

10:45 p.m.: Grand raffle drawing

10:50 p.m.: Fireworks

