YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip announced East High School's mascot will once again be the Golden Bear during a press conference this morning at East High School.



The Golden Bear mascot was in use at the school from 1926 until the school was closed in 1998.

After reopening in 2007, the school's mascot became the Panther.

Mohip also named Aug. 2 "Golden Bears Day."