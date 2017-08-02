Former Pa. teacher re-sentenced for sexual abuse of student

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A former central Pennsylvania teacher convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student has had two years taken off her state prison sentence.

The sentence of 39-year-old Christy Lee Smith was revisited after a court decision deemed mandatory minimum sentences unconstitutional. Smith was previously sentenced to 14 to 30 years in state prison.

A judge decided Monday to re-sentence Smith to 14 to 28 years in state prison.

The former McCaskey High School teacher was convicted in Lancaster County in 2014 of crimes including sex assault and corruption of a minor.

Smith had been convicted of charges involving the 15-year-old boy in 2008 and a 17-year-old in 2009. But an appeals court overturned the conviction, saying she should have had separate trials.