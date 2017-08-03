DOYO Live opens Thursday morning at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

For the second year in a row, DOYO Live, Youngs-town’s digital marketing and interactive design conference, is sold out.

“I think we do produce great content 365 days of the year that has absolutely built our audience,” said Dennis Schiraldi, DOYO Live founder and founder of CYO Marketing in Youngstown. “Last year we delivered on a really great experience. I think we fill a very large void in the marketplace.”

DOYO Live kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday with keynote remarks from Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel followed by keynote speaker Debra Jasper and breakout sessions. On Wednesday, DOYO Live offered three workshops for attendees.

The DOYO Live events all take place at YSU’s Williamson College of Business.

Schiraldi began the conference last year because the marketing firm leader saw a need for a local marketing conference. Last year more than 200 attended, and this year, it’s more than 260.

