DA: Pa. police justified in shooting armed 79-year-old man

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A district attorney says Pennsylvania state troopers were justified in using deadly force against an armed 79-year-old man who had a history of mental health issues.

York County District Attorney Tom Kearney said Tuesday troopers had reasonable fear of serious injury or death after Robert Becker fired a gun at them.

Police said Becker called York County 911 dispatchers in April and told them that he had killed Satan and may have killed his neighbor.

Kearney said Becker then walked onto the porch of his Hopewell Township home with a 9mm handgun and told arriving officers that it would end with “suicide by cop.”

Police said Becker fired twice at troopers before they returned fire, killing him. None of the troopers were wounded.

