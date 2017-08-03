Charlton gets $100,000 bond for third arrest since April

YOUNGSTOWN

Despite being 18 and having no job, no car and no property, LeQuan Charlton was able to give a combined $3,800 in two separate cases since April to a bondsman to get out of jail.

Wednesday, he was given a $100,000 bond in municipal court after being arraigned for the third time since April on drug and weapons charges.

Charlton, of East Judson Avenue, is charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs after he was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday. Police found him passed out in a running car in the 400 block of Clearmount Avenue.

Charlton was indicted June 1 on drug and weapons charges after an April 20 search warrant was served at his home investigating drug activity. He was free on $13,000 bond at the time of the indictment.

On June 1, just hours after the indictment was issued, Charlton was arrested again on drug and weapons charges after another warrant was served at his home. In that case, he managed to post a $25,000 bond. He was indicted in July in that case.

When he was arrested Monday, police found a semiautomatic handgun in the car that had an extended clip loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition along with a bag of powder that later was determined to be fentanyl, said city Prosecutor Dana Lantz.

