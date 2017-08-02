Canfield police serving search warrant on Timber Run Drive

CANFIELD — City police are executing a search warrant on Timber Run Drive.

The warrant is for Michael Malvasi, 26, and it is related to a drug-trafficking investigation, said Police Chief Chuck Colucci.

Officers are still on the scene.

In 2009, 10 adults and 4 juveniles drove to thiss home and started a brawl. The family’s security cameras captured the brawl.

The brawl resulted from an incident earlier that day when Malvasi, then 18, pulled up behind Dominic Jackett, then 18, of Youngstown. Malvasi honked his horn signaling Jackett to move and then exited the vehicle and struck Jackett in the face, according to Vindicator files.

The group showed up at his home about a half hour later. Canfield police chose to cite the people who showed up at Malvasi’s home.

Malvasi was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault for hitting Jackett, but pleaded to the reduced charge of disorderly conduct. He paid $500 in fines and performed 40 hours community service.