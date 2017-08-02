JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Canfield police serving search warrant on Timber Run Drive


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 1:47 p.m.

CANFIELD — City police are executing a search warrant on Timber Run Drive.

The warrant is for Michael Malvasi, 26, and it is related to a drug-trafficking investigation, said Police Chief Chuck Colucci.

Officers are still on the scene.

In 2009, 10 adults and 4 juveniles drove to thiss home and started a brawl. The family’s security cameras captured the brawl.

The brawl resulted from an incident earlier that day when Malvasi, then 18, pulled up behind Dominic Jackett, then 18, of Youngstown. Malvasi honked his horn signaling Jackett to move and then exited the vehicle and struck Jackett in the face, according to Vindicator files.

The group showed up at his home about a half hour later. Canfield police chose to cite the people who showed up at Malvasi’s home.

Malvasi was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault for hitting Jackett, but pleaded to the reduced charge of disorderly conduct. He paid $500 in fines and performed 40 hours community service.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes