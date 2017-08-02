JOBS
Bond set at $90K for Tracey Shuler charged in video beating of man


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 1:50 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A municipal court magistrate today set bond at $90,000 for Tracey Shuler, 47, of West Warren Avenue, who is accused of taking money from onlookers after beating a man on videotape late Monday on Market Street.

Shuler was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault before Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

Police are looking for the men on the video who spurred on Shuler and gave him money. The attack was posted on a man's Facebook account before it was taken down.

The victim is being treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

