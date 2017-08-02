Board member Hunter goes to state high court for Youngstown school district records

YOUNGSTOWN
A Youngstown City Schools Board of Education member filed a complaint today against Youngstown City School District in the Supreme Court of Ohio.
Dario Hunter, board member, filed his complaint with the intentions of compelling the district to comply with public records requests that he has made.
He requested copies of emails, texts and any other written correspondence between CEO Krish Mohip, and any employees or representatives of Atlantic Research Partners.
