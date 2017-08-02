JOBS
Ara Parseghian, won 2 titles at Notre Dame, has died at 94


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 8:55 a.m.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ara Parseghian, who took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons, has died. He was 94.

University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins announced in a statement that Parseghian died at home at 1:30 a.m. today.

Parseghian had recently returned to his home in Granger, Ind., after spending more than a week in a nursing care facility in South Bend, Ind. He was treated for an infection in his surgically repaired hip.

Parseghian and the Irish won titles in 1966 and 1973, but he abruptly retired after the 1974 season at age 51 with a record of 95-17-4.

