« News Home

3 ring-tailed lemurs born at Cincinnati Zoo


Published: Wed, August 2, 2017 @ 2:46 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The recent births of three ring-tailed lemur babies have doubled the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s population of the animals.

Two different mothers gave birth within days of each other. Five-year-old Izze gave birth to a single lemur Friday, while 3-year-old Willow gave birth to twins late Monday.

Visitors who spend some time at Lemur Lookout can see the entire troop in their habitat.

The three lemurs are the first born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 30 years.

Ring-tailed lemurs are classified as an endangered species, with their numbers in decline because of habitat destruction and the bush meat trade.

They can be found in the wild in protected areas in the forests of southern and southwestern Madagascar.

