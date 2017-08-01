BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown man on charges of theft, robbery and obstructing official business after Walmart employees saw him in the store Monday night and identified him as a suspect in a robbery that occurred Sunday.

Charged is Jeroda Meeks, 49, of Lindwood Avenue, though police believe that may be one of many aliases the suspect uses.

According to a police report, police were called to the Doral Drive store about 11:15 p.m. Monday after employees saw a man acting suspiciously in the clothing department. He reportedly attempted to steal nearly $600 worth of merchandise.

A store employee reportedly recognized the man, later identified as Meeks, as the suspect who stole a television and laundry detergent from the store early Sunday morning. In that incident, while exiting the store with the merchandise, Meeks reportedly lunged at an employee, representing a "clear threat of force," police said.

When police arrived Monday night, Meeks reportedly fled across the parking lot and attempted to hide in some nearby bushes. After police caught him, he gave police an incorrect Social Security number and last name.

Meeks reportedly wore the same black hat with green trim during both incidents at Walmart.

Meeks was lodged in the Mahoning County jail.