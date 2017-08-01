AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a Youngstown woman at a hotel in the 5400 block of Kirk Road Monday afternoon in a prostitution sting.

Tempest Green, 29, of West Chalmers Ave., Youngstown, is charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

Police answered an ad Green posted on classifieds website backpage.com, the report says.

Green's ad read in part: "AVAILABLE NOW-22 ... side effects may include: ... marriage proposal ... leaving your family ... possible stalking ... see for yourself."

She reportedly arrived at the agreed location when police approached and identified themselves.

Green's court date is set for Wednesday.

Cell phones are considered criminal tools when used in criminal activities.