JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

« News Home

story tease

Woman faces prostitution charges after Austintown sting


Published: Tue, August 1, 2017 @ 11:55 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a Youngstown woman at a hotel in the 5400 block of Kirk Road Monday afternoon in a prostitution sting.

Tempest Green, 29, of West Chalmers Ave., Youngstown, is charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

Police answered an ad Green posted on classifieds website backpage.com, the report says.

Green's ad read in part: "AVAILABLE NOW-22 ... side effects may include: ... marriage proposal ... leaving your family ... possible stalking ... see for yourself."

She reportedly arrived at the agreed location when police approached and identified themselves.

Green's court date is set for Wednesday.

Cell phones are considered criminal tools when used in criminal activities.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes