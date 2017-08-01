YOUNGSTOWN

Fight caught on video

A video taken late Monday of a man police say was paid to knock out another man in a Market Street parking lot might mark the beginning of the end of a hangout city officials say attracts criminal activity and violence.

Tracey Shuler, 45, of West Warren Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault for beating the victim, who appeared in a Facebook Live video to be knocked out. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Click here for video (Warning: video contains violence and may be disturbing to viewers.)

Police also viewed the video Tuesday to determine if anyone who was taking pictures of the fight could face charges for their role in encouraging Shuler to attack the man at about 11:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shell Station at 3200 Market St., a place familiar to city officials.

Mayor John A. McNally IV said he asked the city prosecutor’s office to find a way to have the station declared a nuisance and shut down.

