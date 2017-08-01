YOUNGSTOWN — A man is in custody after reports said he was paid to pummel another man late Monday in the parking lot of a Market Street gas station.

Tracey Shuler, 45, of West Warren Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault and a warrant after he was arrested about 11:15 p.m. in the first block of East Auburndale Avenue.

Reports said officers were called to the Shell station at 3200 Market St. for a fight and when they arrived they found a man knocked out in the parking lot bleeding heavily and being treated by paramedics.

As the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital a woman approached police and showed her a video on Facebook that showed Shuler elbow and punch the man in the head until he was knocked out.

Shuler then was paid by someone for knocking the man out, reports said.

Police are also looking at the video to see if others who encouraged the fight by offering money could face charges.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The previous video link has been taken down.