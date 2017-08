BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, ELIJAH G 10/10/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

ARNOLD, ERIC A 8/12/1984 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BAKER, DEVIN EDWARD 2/10/1985 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



BELL, JORDAN SCOTT 9/26/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

CARROLL, ADRIAN L 10/13/1961 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



CHARLTON, LEQUAN NEIL 8/31/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

GATES, EDWARD GLENN JR 9/7/1981 POLAND TWP. POLICE Theft

GREEN, TEMPEST L 6/2/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools

KENNEDY, PIERRE 11/22/1987 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

MASTERS, DANA M 6/24/1982 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



MORRIS, RICO ANTHONY 7/25/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary



PETERSON, JOHNATHAN ELIJHA 12/29/1993 POLAND TWP. POLICE Domestic Violence



SARCHIONE, DARLENE ANNE 9/18/1965 SMITH POLICE DEPT. Assault

SCANNELL, BENJAMIN R 12/25/1990 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



SCOTT, PATRELL MARQEASE 1/7/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Involuntary Manslaughter

SHAVERS, CURTIS L 11/2/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



SHULER, TRACEY DION 9/24/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



VALENTINE, JOSE L JR 8/10/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Physical Control of Vehicle While Under The Influence

WELLS, JON H 3/28/1976 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



WILLIAMS, DANIEL ELIJAH 5/29/1995 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

WILLIAMS, EARLENE 7/10/1974 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



WOLFGANG, JACK CHRISTOPHER 1/17/1965 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Domestic Violence

WOODBRIDGE, ANTWAN RAY 5/24/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BALLARD, JOCQUE D 11/12/1978 10/22/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

BENNETT, DEMETRIUS LEON III 7/22/1991 7/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BERMUDEZ SHAULIS, LEEANA DENISE 5/5/1998 7/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BORBEI, STEPHAN 5/23/1992 4/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BRIGGS, DIANNA 8/12/1956 7/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BROWN, KAYLOR D 8/20/1991 7/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BROWN, STEVEN HOWARD 12/17/1983 6/8/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BUCKLEY, BRIAN FRANCIS 1/28/1993 7/21/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



CHAMBERLAIN, PHYLLIS REGINA JULIA 11/14/1960 4/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CINTRON, LUIS ORLANDO GIRON 8/17/1984 7/31/2017 BONDED OUT



CONNER, ELIYAH JOY 5/22/1996 7/31/2017 BONDED OUT

DYER, CAMERON E 8/13/1986 6/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



FLOYD, BREIASH NIKITA 3/20/1997 7/21/2017 TIME SERVED



FULTZ, AUNDREY H 2/22/1993 5/18/2017 TIME SERVED



HALL, JUSTIN ANDREW 2/3/1988 7/6/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HAWN, LINDSEY M 1/19/1986 7/9/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HERRING, CARLOS MICHAEL 6/6/1987 5/3/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HIGHLEY, CODY ALLEN 4/4/1994 6/1/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



KEY, WILLIE A 10/26/1986 7/30/2017 BONDED OUT



LUCKEY, CLARISSA GRACE 12/21/1992 7/30/2017 BONDED OUT



LUDT, KATHY M 1/27/1969 1/5/2017 TIME SERVED



MARTIN, SHANNITA M 2/10/1991 12/20/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MARTINEZ, DEMITRYUS VIZZEL 2/12/1995 7/30/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



MCQUEEN, JUMAL ALFRED JR 5/12/1994 2/22/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MERCER, WHITNEY MEGHAN 5/7/1985 6/1/2017 TIME SERVED



ONEAL, MICHAEL EDWARD II 2/10/1998 7/17/2017 OUT ON WRIT

PATTERSON, PATRICK 7/1/1992 11/7/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SIMMONS, CHRISTOPHER DEVLIN 8/10/1976 7/7/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



SLEPSKI, LOUIS ANTHONY 12/31/1981 7/31/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SMITH, ERIC LEE 10/23/1971 7/1/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



THOMPSON, NATHANIEL BUTLER JR 9/12/1996 7/25/2017 TIME SERVED

VOGLE, ANTHONY M 1/5/1981 5/2/2017 TIME SERVED



WALTON, TAWANA A 7/13/1967 5/26/2017 BONDED OUT

WILLIAMSON, TYRELL AMIN 4/6/1978 7/29/2017 BONDED OUT

WILSON, MICHAEL JAY 5/11/1994 10/24/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC