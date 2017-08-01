YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested LeQuan Charlton, indicted by a grand jury in May and June on felony weapons and drug charges, after he was found in a car with a handgun and suspected drugs.

Charlton, 18, of East Judson Avenue is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

He was arrested Monday after police investigated a call of a man passed out behind the wheel of a car about 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Clearmont Avenue on the South Side. Reports said when police arrived they found Charlton asleep in the car and woke him up.

Reports said Charlton appeared dazed and said he had taken “xanies,” or Xanax, right before police arrived.

When police looked inside the car, they found a plastic bag filled with brown powder and a semiautomatic handgun with and extended magazine loaded with 22 rounds of ammunition.

Charlton was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be examined but he ran out of an examination room, reports said. He was later caught in front of a building on Park Avenue.

