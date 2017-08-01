AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The repeal of a Jordanian law that allowed a rapist to escape prison by marrying his victim was bittersweet news for a Jordanian woman whose daughter was assaulted when she was just 13.

Today's vote by parliament's lower house came too late for the hairdresser's daughter who was coerced into an abusive marriage to her attacker as a condition for getting out of "protective" state custody.

Her assailant never served a day in jail.

"Today I'm very happy that this law was canceled," said the 49-year-old mother of the teen, speaking on condition of anonymity to protect her daughter's privacy since victims of sexual assault are still widely stigmatized.

"But at the same time, I'm heart-broken," she said in a phone interview. "Where is my daughter's justice?"

Women's rights activists hailed the vote as a major victory after a years-long campaign, but said a long struggle lies ahead.

Despite the country's pro-Western political orientation and cosmopolitan urban elites, many areas of Jordan remain socially conservative, with entrenched notions of "family honor."

This includes the belief that having a rape victim in the family is shameful, and that such "shame" can be expunged through marriage.