WARREN — A Trumbull County Grand Jury indicted Ralph Infante on 41 counts alleging public corruption while he served as Mayor of Niles.

Last fall, Infante was indicted on 56 counts.

The prosecutors office said the new indictment will override the old indictment.

The initial indictment charged Infante with 17 counts of felony tampering with records, this reduces that number to 16. Five counts of money laundering have also been removed from the indictment.

However, four counts of felony bribery have been increased to eight counts.

The most serious charge remains. Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity is a first-degree felony which carries a 10-year prison sentence.

The initial indictment referenced bribery dating back to 1993.

Infante’s wife Judy, who was initially indicted on 10 counts for assisting her husband received seven counts in the new indictment.

The new indictment also adds former Niles city auditor Charles Nader. Nader is indicted on nine counts including two counts of felony tampering with records and one count each of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office, both felonies.

Ralph Infante is currently in court for the final pre-trial hearing before his Aug. 14 jury trial.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates and see Wednesday's Vindicator for the complete.