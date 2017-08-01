WARREN

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a former longtime auditor for the city of Niles in the theft in office and bribery case against ex-Mayor Ralph Infante.

Charges against a city employee in the same case have been dropped, officials said Tuesday.

Nine counts against Charles Nader, 64, who served as city auditor from 2006-2015, are included in a 50-count indictment that supersedes the original 56-count indictment against Infante issued last November.

The grand jury’s supplemental indictment reduces the number of counts against Infante to 40, most of them felonies.

Nader is indicted on four felony counts and five misdemeanors. The felonies – theft, two counts of tampering with records and an unlawful interested in a public contract – charge the former auditor with using a city computer for his private tax-preparation business, and with failing to list income from a tax client who was also doing business with the city.



