LORDSTOWN — The Chevrolet Cruze’s July sales dropped 10.5 percent year over year.

General Motors said today that 12,278 sedan and hatchback Cruzes were sold in July. Last July there were 13,723 Cruze sales.

The Cruze sedan is built at the Lordstown Assembly Complex where 3,000 are employed and the hatchback version is built in Mexico for the U.S. market.

Broken down there were 10,218 Cruze sedans sold in July 2017, down from 13,723 sold last July. There were 2,060 Cruze hatchbacks sold this July. The hatchback hadn’t hit the market yet in July 2016.

GM highlighted sales of the crossovers: Chevrolet Equinox, Buick Acadia, Buick Envision and Cadillac XT5, which all had their best July sales ever.

GM’s July total sales were 226,107 vehicles, down about 15 percent from strong levels last year.