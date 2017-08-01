LORDSTOWN

While the Chevrolet Cruze saw a drop in sales in July, its competitor the Honda Civic saw an increase.

Cruze sedan and hatchback sales came in at 12,278, down from 13,723 sold last year. The sedan is built at the Lordstown Assembly Complex and the hatchback is built in Mexico. There were 10,218 sedans sold and 2,060 hatchbacks in July 2017. Hatchbacks had yet to hit the market in July 2016.

Meanwhile, Honda on Tuesday reported total July 2017 Civic sales of 36,683, up from last year’s 32,952 Civic sales.

Honda’s total car sales were up 6.9 percent year over year.

Alec Gutierrez, senior analyst for Kelley Blue Book, explained that while Honda’s competitors are solid, consumers still perceive foreign automakers to have the top car offerings.

