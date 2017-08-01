CANFIELD

Dustin Cover said he wasn’t expecting to spend any more time in school, but the patrol officer for Canfield Police Department has become a valuable asset to students and faculty alike at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Cover will start his second year as the MCCTC’s school resource officer later this month. School resumes Aug. 21, and from then until May 25, Cover will be on school grounds from the first to last bell.

Students keep him up to date on trends and give him tips on anything suspicious happening within the school.

“It’s difficult,” Cover said. “When I was in school, we didn’t have social media and cyber bullying.”

Despite that, Cover said he has a good rapport with students and faculty.

“It’s not that we’re trying to get kids in legal trouble, but they have a lot of questions,” said Ralph Sandy, principal and dean of student. “He’s down to Earth. He can talk to kids. He doesn’t try to intimidate them. He’s very valuable for us here.”

Sandy said Cover’s legal knowledge is often put to the test during the school day. Whether he’s given hypothetical or actual situations, Cover works to assist students.

If it’s a speeding ticket, custody issues at home, suicidal thoughts, or anything of the like, Cover’s available to listen.

