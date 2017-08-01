YOUNGSTOWN

Investigators confirmed a body found in a freezer over the weekend in Campbell is that of a woman missing since Christmas.

Officials with the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday the body found was Shannon Elizabeth Graves, who once lived on Mahoning Avenue. Relatives filed a missing persons report for her in June.

Detectives are still awaiting a cause of death.

Facing charges of abuse of a corpse in the case are Arturo Novoa, 31 and Katrina Layton, 34, both of Mahoning Avenue, who were living in Graves’ apartment. Novoa was Graves’ boyfriend.

The body was found Saturday after people in a Devitt Avenue home in Campbell who were keeping the freezer for Novoa became suspicious because it was locked. When they discovered the remains inside they called police.

They are not suspects.

