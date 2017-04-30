BOARDMAN

High winds and heavy rains pelted parts of Mahoning County this afternoon, ripping part of the roof off of a Southern Park Mall store. As of 5:30 p.m., more than 1,600 Ohio Edison customers remained without power in Mahoning County. An additional 42 were without power in Columbiana County.

An area of strong thunderstorms clustered over Boardman around 3:45 p.m. today carried wind gusts of about 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

An employee of the Firestone Tire store in the parking lot of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman reported the winds ripped off half of the store's roof, causing flooding inside the store.

Numerous reports of downed wires, fallen trees and debris have been keeping safety forces in Mahoning County busy this afternoon.

They've dealt with numerous reports of downed trees, particularly in Boardman and Youngstown, throughout the afternoon.

No serious injuries have been reported as of yet from the storm.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers by midnight.

