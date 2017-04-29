JOBS
Thrift store moving to former McMenamy’s location


Published: Sat, April 29, 2017 @ 5:45 p.m.

NILES

A thrift store is moving to the former location of McMenamy’s Restaurant and Banquet Center.

Thrift Town Treasures will relocate to 325 Youngstown-Warren Road from its current location at 5130 Youngstown-Warren Road by May 10, cashier Sebastian Haigler said.

The store is offering coupons to be used at its new location.

McMenamy’s filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2012, according to Vindicator files. A sign outside the banquet hall earlier this week read “Thanks for the memories.”

