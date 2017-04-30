YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested a man after he led them on a car chase Friday evening.

Braylon Howell, 22, of Youngstown faces a charge of failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

Police reported trying to pull over Howell after 8 p.m. on 5th Avenue for not using his headlights. Instead, police said, Howell continued to drive. An officer reported Howell did not stop at signs or red lights, though he did slow down to make sure traffic was clear.

Officers said the car finally stopped after pulling into a Bonnie Brae Avenue driveway. Officer John Wess smashed the driver’s side window of the car with his baton after Howell refused to get out the car, according to a police report.

The report states officers tackled Howell to the ground before cuffing him after Howell did not comply with orders.

Howell could not be reached for comment.