Youngstown State has now had two players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Avery Moss was taken today by the New York Giants with the 23rd pick in the fifth round (No. 167 overall).

Moss and fellow defensive end Derek Rivers helped the Penguins reach the FCS championship game as seniors in 2016. Rivers was selected by the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots with the 19th pick in the third round (No. 83 overall) on Friday night.