JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

NFL Draft: New York Giants select YSU DE Avery Moss


Published: Sat, April 29, 2017 @ 4:24 p.m.

Youngstown State has now had two players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Avery Moss was taken today by the New York Giants with the 23rd pick in the fifth round (No. 167 overall).

Moss and fellow defensive end Derek Rivers helped the Penguins reach the FCS championship game as seniors in 2016. Rivers was selected by the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots with the 19th pick in the third round (No. 83 overall) on Friday night.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes