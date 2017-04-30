YOUNGSTOWN

Legendary assistant and head football coach Lou Holtz freely admits he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, though that birthright had nothing to do with wealth or prestige.

“I was taught to make good choices and have a belief in God,” Holtz said about his years as a child living in Follansbee, W.Va., in which his family was poor, but instilled in him the rich values of having faith in God and attending church regularly.

That was one of the core messages he gave as the keynote speaker for Saturday’s eighth annual Men’s Rally in the Valley at the Covelli Centre, downtown.

The free, seven-hour nondenominational event, themed “Stand in the Gap!” brought together a series of speakers who challenged attendees to fight drug addictions, restore their marriages and relationships with families, strengthen their faith in God and get connected with churches and fellowship opportunities, noted Daniel Smith, senior chaplain with the International Fellowship of Chaplains Inc.

The all-day gathering also featured plenty of music, including a women’s orchestra, along with 58 ministry tables and prayer stations. Men were given chances to leave their contact information to allow churches to follow up with them on their needs and progress, said Smith, adding he expected an estimated 4,000 to attend.

