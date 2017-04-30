YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight from 10:30 to 2:30 a.m. at 2214 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.

In addition, police officers from participating agencies will be conducting saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

Drivers need to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning to consume alcohol.

