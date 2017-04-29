A 155-pound title elimination match and two co-main events will highlight tonight's 14-bout “Brawlroom 46” card at Brookfield’s Yankee Lake Ballroom, 1800 State Route 7.

Presented by Chuck Haskell Productions, the main event will pit Jason Mullen (3-1) of Campbell Martial Arts as he goes up against Damian Rose (7-1) of Freedom, Pa., in a lightweight title elimination bout.

Mullen is 19 years-old, but fights well beyond his years while Rose is seeking a signature win in order to move back into title contention.

“This is what I do and I have been waiting for this opportunity my whole life,” Mullen said. “His strength is wrestling and he is going to try to take me down, but I’ve won in every facet; on the ground, standing up and making opponents quit. All he does is make people quit.”

Haskell says the card has energy from opening match to main event.

“This is without question one of the most competitive cards that I have ever been able to assemble,” Haskell said. “Each pairing is evenly matched and all fighters are just chomping at the bit to get going.”

In the first of two co-mains, Todd Ambrosia of Pulaski, Pennsylvania meets Brandon Jay of Sligo, Pennsylvania in a 185 pound middleweight championship bout while at 135 pounds, Dante Pennachio (5-4) of Warren looks to take down Gary Taylor (7-12) of Sharon in a long awaited bantamweight pairing.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be fighting for the middleweight title at Yankee Lake,” Ambrosia said.

Another key match has Youngstown State University student Dalton Rosta (1-0) of New Castle, who is making his Yankee Lake Brawlroom debut, going up against Pittsburgh’s Malcolm Hudson, who is making his amateur debut.

A light heavyweight, Rosta is hoping for a quick rise in the 205 pound division.

“I’ve been training really hard and I’m ready to go,” Rosta said. “I made my debut back in March, but really eager to get back into the ring. I’m set go.”

Other local fighters include Isaiah Thomas of Austintown, Robert Hudson and Nick Morgan of Youngstown, Kenny McKay of McDonald, Mark McNulty of Sharon and Josh Dennis of Meadville.

“I am looking forward to bringing amateur MMA fighting back to Yankee Lake, as well as Youngstown and the entire Mahoning Valley area,” Haskell said. “We’re blessed with some of the very best wrestling and boxing talent and the Ohio Athletic Commission is based right here as well. Just west of us there are two current UFC champions in bantamweight Cody Garbrandt, a bantamweight from Uhrichsville and Stipe Miocic, a heavyweight from Euclid.

“There is absolutely no reason as to why we can’t have our own UFC-MMA world champ right from this area. I’m looking forward to not only this weekend’s main event, but our co-main’s which is sure to preview some up and coming talent as well.”

Haskell will next team with Chuck Nelson in order to bring a sanctioned USA amateur boxing card to the St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Banquet Center in Youngstown on May 27, then on July 15, Brawlroom returns to Campbell’s St. Lucy Palermo Center for its 10th MMA show.

First fight hits the bell at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Cost is $25 for a general admission, pre-sale ticket and can be purchased from a fighter or at the Yankee Lake ticket office.

Further information regarding tickets, cage side tables, competition or an upcoming show can be obtained by calling Haskell at 724-699-1725, or by visiting www.mmabrawlroom.com.

Greg Gulas is a Vindicator sports correspondent. Write him at sports@vindy.com and follow him on Twitter, @GregGulas.