YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan introduced legislation he says breaks down barriers to treatment for heroin and opioid addiction treatment and increases the number of beds available for substance abuse patients.

Under current law, the Institutions for Mental Diseases exclusion prohibits Medicaid matching payments for services provided in treatment facilities that have more than 16 beds.

The Breaking Addiction Act removes this policy, allowing states to better use Medicaid to serve more people. Ryan is among four lead sponsors of the legislation.

“As a country, we must do more to ensure these men and women have access to the care that is desperately needed, and that means taking a hard look at our current treatment structure,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th.