ATLANTA (AP) — On the eve of his 100-day mark in office, President Donald Trump delivered a campaign-like speech today to the annual convention of the National Rifle Association.

Trump rattled off a recap of his election night victory, vowed to protect the Second Amendment and drew loud cheers for vowing to build a southern border wall.

He said "we'll build a wall" because it's needed to stop human trafficking and drugs. But the president made no mention as to how he would pay for the wall or when construction would start.

A number of Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump's signature campaign promise.