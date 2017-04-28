JOBS
Trump delivers campaign-like speech to NRA crowd


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 2:55 p.m.

ATLANTA (AP) — On the eve of his 100-day mark in office, President Donald Trump delivered a campaign-like speech today to the annual convention of the National Rifle Association.

Trump rattled off a recap of his election night victory, vowed to protect the Second Amendment and drew loud cheers for vowing to build a southern border wall.

He said "we'll build a wall" because it's needed to stop human trafficking and drugs. But the president made no mention as to how he would pay for the wall or when construction would start.

A number of Republicans have distanced themselves from Trump's signature campaign promise.

