Treasurer accused of stealing $600,000 from Akron fire union


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 3:06 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A treasurer accused of stealing more than $600,000 from his firefighters union has been indicted on felony charges, including aggravated theft.

The Akron union’s president, Russ Brode, tells the Akron Beacon Journal the group had protections in place and an accounting review, but it relied on information from the now-jailed treasurer, Joseph Ruhlin. He’s accused of stealing from dues paid to the union over the past six years.

Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

Authorities allege the 40-year-old Akron man fled after initial charges were filed last month. They say he was arrested in North Carolina in late March and will be arraigned in court once he is returned to Ohio.

