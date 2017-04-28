YOUNGSTOWN

The Rocky Ridge Neighbors made their annual batch of maple syrup – produced from Mill Creek MetroParks’ sugar maple trees – that is now available to the public.

The locally produced syrup is available for $15 a bottle and can be purchased at the gift shop at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave.

This year, the West Side volunteers produced 387 bottles of syrup from a 26-gallon yield for the season.

Each year, the neighborhood group invests half of the annual revenue from the syrup sale back into park programs. The other half of the proceeds generally has gone toward various neighborhood projects.

The annual bottling began after members from the neighborhood group went on a hike through the park that ended in the sugar maple grove.

A group member pitched the idea to use the trees to produce syrup and sell it to help the park, and the practice was born.

Read more about it in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.