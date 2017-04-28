ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A northern Ohio man’s lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force says he spent seven days in a hospital after he was arrested last year.

Cody Jones says officers in Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) slammed him against a cruiser, tackled him and fired a stun gun last April.

Jones says he was outside a restaurant when an officer pinned him against the car. He says he tried to push away to ask what was happening.

A police report says Jones struck, kicked and wrestled with the officers and wouldn’t listen to their commands.

The Chronicle-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2pbz2JA ) in Elyria reports Jones has pleaded not guilty to assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business charges.

The city’s police chief said Friday that he can’t comment because he hasn’t seen the lawsuit.