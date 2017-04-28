JOBS
Ohio Boy Scouts leader suspected of raping teen is indicted


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 11:26 a.m.

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A former suburban Cleveland Boy Scouts troop leader suspected of raping a teenage boy has been charged with rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

Aaron Robertson, 28, was arrested last month and terminated from his role as a voluntary, unarmed auxiliary police officer in Olmsted Falls.

A grand jury indicted him Thursday on 20 counts in Cuyahoga County court. Robertson's arraignment is scheduled May 11.

His attorney, Michael O'Shea, said today he isn't commenting before they see the evidence investigators have, except to say that Robertson is presumed innocent.

Police say a tip led to the investigation of Robertson, who is suspected of repeated abuse involving one boy. Police wouldn't say whether the boy is connected to the Scouts troop.

