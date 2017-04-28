Round 3, Pick 1 (#65)
The Cleveland Browns select Olumide Ogunjobi, a defensive tackle from North Carolina-Charlotte.
Round 3, Pick 2 (#66)
The San Francisco 49ers select James Witherspoon, a cornerback from Colorado.
Round 3, Pick 3 (#67)
The New Orleans Saints select Alvin Kamara, a running back from Tennessee.
Round 3, Pick 4 (#68)
The Jacksonville Jaguars select Dawuane Smoot, a defensive end from Illinois.
Round 3, Pick 5 (#69)
The Los Angeles Rams select Cooper Kupp, a wide receiver from Eastern Washington.
Round 3, Pick 6 (#70)
The Minnesota Vikings select Pat Elflein, an offensive lineman from Ohio State.
Round 3, Pick 7 (#71)
The Los Angeles Rams select Dan Feeney, an offensive guard from Indiana.
Round 3, Pick 8 (#72)
The Tennessee Titans select Taywan Taylor, a wide receiver from Western Kentucky.
Round 3, Pick 9 (#73)
The Cincinnati Bengals select Jordan Willis, a defensive end from Kansas State.
Round 3, Pick 10 (#74)
The Baltimore Ravens select Chris Wormley, a defensive lineman from Michigan.
Round 3, Pick 11 (#75)
The Atlanta Falcons select Duke Riley, a linebacker from Louisiana State.
Round 3, Pick 12 (#76)
The New Orleans Saints select Alex Anzalone, a linebacker from Florida.
Round 3, Pick 13 (#77)
The Carolina Panthers select Daeshon Hall, a defensive end from Texas A&M.
Round 3, Pick 14 (#78)
The Baltimore Ravens select Tim Williams, an outside linebacker from Alabama.
Round 3, Pick 15 (#79)
The New York Jets select ArDarius Stewart, a wide receiver from Alabama.
Round 3, Pick 16 (#80)
The Indianapolis Colts select Tarell Basham, a defensive end from Ohio.
Round 3, Pick 17 (#81)
The Washington Redskins select Fabian Moreau, a cornerback from UCLA.
Round 3, Pick 18 (#82)
The Denver Broncos select Carlos Henderson, a wide receiver from Louisiana Tech.
Round 3, Pick 19 (#83)
The New England Patriots select Derek Rivers, a defensive end from Youngstown State.
Round 3, Pick 20 (#84)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Chris Goodwin, a wide receiver from Penn State.
Round 3, Pick 21 (#85)
The New England Patriots select Antonio Garcia, an offensive tackle from Troy.
Round 3, Pick 22 (#86)
The Kansas City Chiefs select Kareem Hunt, a running back from Toledo.
Round 3, Pick 23 (#87)
The New York Giants select Davis Webb, a quarterback from California.
Round 3, Pick 24 (#88)
The Oakland Raiders select Eddie Vanderdoes, a defensive tackle from UCLA.
Round 3, Pick 25 (#89)
The Houston Texans select D'onta Foreman, a running back from Texas.
Round 3, Pick 26 (#90)
The Seattle Seahawks select Shaquill Griffin, a cornerback from Central Florida.
Round 3, Pick 27 (#91)
The Los Angeles Rams select John Johnson, a free safety from Boston College.
