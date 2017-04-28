Round 2, Pick 1 (#33)
The Green Bay Packers select Kevin King, a cornerback from Washington.
Round 2, Pick 2 (#34)
The Jacksonville Jaguars select Cam Robinson, an offensive tackle from Alabama.
Round 2, Pick 3 (#35)
The Seattle Seahawks select Malik McDowell, a defensive tackle from Michigan State.
Round 2, Pick 4 (#36)
The Arizona Cardinals select Budda Baker, a free safety from Washington.
Round 2, Pick 5 (#37)
The Buffalo Bills select Isaiah Jones, a wide receiver from East Carolina.
Round 2, Pick 6 (#38)
The Los Angeles Chargers select Forrest Lamp, an offensive lineman from Western Kentucky.
Round 2, Pick 7 (#39)
The New York Jets select Marcus Maye, a free safety from Florida.
Round 2, Pick 8 (#40)
The Carolina Panthers select Curtis Samuel, a running back/wide receiver from Ohio State.
Round 2, Pick 9 (#41)
The Minnesota Vikings select Dalvin Cook, a running back from Florida State.
Round 2, Pick 10 (#42)
The New Orleans Saints select Marcus Williams, a free safety from Utah.
Round 2, Pick 11 (#43)
The Philadelphia Eagles select Sidney Jones, a cornerback from Washington.
Round 2, Pick 12 (#44)
The Los Angeles Rams select Gerald Everett, a tight end from South Alabama.
Round 2, Pick 13 (#45)
The Chicago Bears select Adam Shaheen, a tight end from Ashland.
Round 2, Pick 14 (#46)
The Indianapolis Colts select Quincy Wilson, a cornerback from Florida.
Round 2, Pick 15 (#47)
The Baltimore Ravens select Tyus Bowser, an outside linebacker from Houston.
Round 2, Pick 16 (#48)
The Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Mixon, a running back from Oklahoma.
Round 2, Pick 17 (#49)
The Washington Redskins select Orlando Anderson, an outside linebacker from Alabama.
Round 2, Pick 18 (#50)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Justin Evans, a strong safety from Texas A&M.
Round 2, Pick 19 (#51)
The Denver Broncos select DeMarucs Walker, a defensive end from Florida State.
Round 2, Pick 20 (#52)
The Cleveland Browns select DeShone Kizer, a quarterback from Notre Dame.
