Round 2, Pick 1 (#33)

The Green Bay Packers select Kevin King, a cornerback from Washington.

Round 2, Pick 2 (#34)

The Jacksonville Jaguars select Cam Robinson, an offensive tackle from Alabama.

Round 2, Pick 3 (#35)

The Seattle Seahawks select Malik McDowell, a defensive tackle from Michigan State.

Round 2, Pick 4 (#36)

The Arizona Cardinals select Budda Baker, a free safety from Washington.

Round 2, Pick 5 (#37)

The Buffalo Bills select Isaiah Jones, a wide receiver from East Carolina.

Round 2, Pick 6 (#38)

The Los Angeles Chargers select Forrest Lamp, an offensive lineman from Western Kentucky.

Round 2, Pick 7 (#39)

The New York Jets select Marcus Maye, a free safety from Florida.

Round 2, Pick 8 (#40)

The Carolina Panthers select Curtis Samuel, a running back/wide receiver from Ohio State.

Round 2, Pick 9 (#41)

The Minnesota Vikings select Dalvin Cook, a running back from Florida State.

Round 2, Pick 10 (#42)

The New Orleans Saints select Marcus Williams, a free safety from Utah.

Round 2, Pick 11 (#43)

The Philadelphia Eagles select Sidney Jones, a cornerback from Washington.

Round 2, Pick 12 (#44)

The Los Angeles Rams select Gerald Everett, a tight end from South Alabama.

Round 2, Pick 13 (#45)

The Chicago Bears select Adam Shaheen, a tight end from Ashland.

Round 2, Pick 14 (#46)

The Indianapolis Colts select Quincy Wilson, a cornerback from Florida.

Round 2, Pick 15 (#47)

The Baltimore Ravens select Tyus Bowser, an outside linebacker from Houston.

Round 2, Pick 16 (#48)

The Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Mixon, a running back from Oklahoma.

Round 2, Pick 17 (#49)

The Washington Redskins select Orlando Anderson, an outside linebacker from Alabama.

Round 2, Pick 18 (#50)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Justin Evans, a strong safety from Texas A&M.

Round 2, Pick 19 (#51)

The Denver Broncos select DeMarucs Walker, a defensive end from Florida State.

Round 2, Pick 20 (#52)

The Cleveland Browns select DeShone Kizer, a quarterback from Notre Dame.