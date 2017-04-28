SELECTIONS
Cleveland, Myles Garrett, de, Texas A&M.
Chicago (from San Francisco), Mitchell Trubisky, qb, North Carolina.
San Francisco (from Chicago), Solomon Thomas, de, Stanford.
Jacksonville, Leonard Fournette, rb, LSU.
Tennessee (from LA Rams), Corey Davis, wr, Western Michigan.
New York Jets, Jamal Adams, db, LSU.
Los Angeles Chargers, Mike Williams, wr, Clemson.
Carolina, Christian McCaffrey, rb, Stanford.
Cincinnati, John Ross, wr, Washington.
Kansas City (from Buffalo), Patrick Mahomes, qb, Texas Tech.
New Orleans, Marshon Lattimore, db, Ohio State.
Houston (from Philadelphia through Cleveland), Deshaun Watson, qb, Clemson.
Arizona, Haason Reddick, lb, Temple.
Philadelphia (from Minnesota), Derek Barnett, de, Tennessee.
Indianapolis, Malik Hooker, s, Ohio State.
Baltimore, Marlon Humphrey, db, Alabama.
Washington, Jonathan Allen, de, Alabama.
Tennessee, Adoree’ Jackson, db, Southern Cal.
Tampa Bay, O.J. Howard, te, Alabama.
Denver, Garett Bolles, ot, Utah.
Detroit, Jarrad Davis, lb, Florida.
Miami, Charles Harris, de, Missouri.
New York Giants, Evan Engram, te, Mississippi.
Oakland, Gareon Conley, cb, Ohio State.
Cleveland (from Houston), Jabrill Peppers, lb, Michigan.
Atlanta (from Seattle), Takkarist McKinley, de, UCLA.
Buffalo (from Kansas City), Tre’Davious White, db, LSU.
Dallas, Taco Charlton, de, Michigan.
Cleveland (from Green Bay), David Njoku, te, Miami.
Pittsburgh, T.J. Watt, lb, Wisconsin.
San Francisco (from Atlanta through Seattle), Reuben Foster, lb, UCLA.
New Orleans (from New England), Ryan Ramczyk, ot, Wisconsin.
TRADES
San Francisco traded its first-round (No. 2) to Chicago for the Bears’ first- (No. 3), third- (No. 67), fourth-round (No. 111) picks and the 2018 third-round pick. Chicago selected Mitchell Trubisky, qb, North Carolina. San Francisco selected Solomon Thomas, dl, Stanford, (No. 67) and (No. 111).
Buffalo traded its first-round (No. 10) pick to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ first- (No. 27), third-round (No. 91) picks and the 2018 first-round pick. Kansas City selected Patrick Mahomes, qb, Texas Tech. Buffalo selected Tre’Davious White, db, LSU and (No. 91).
Cleveland traded its first- (No. 12) and to Houston for the Texans’ first-round (No. 25) pick and the 2018 first-round pick. Houston selected Deshaun Watson, qb, Clemson. Cleveland selected Jabrill Peppers, lb, Michigan.
Seattle traded its first-round (No. 26) pick to Atlanta for the Falcons’ first- (No. 31), third- (No. 95) and seventh-round (No. 249) picks. Atlanta selected Takkarist McKinley, de, UCLA. Seattle traded (No. 31) to San Francisco, (No. 95) and (No. 249).
Green Bay traded its first- (No. 29) pick to Cleveland for the Browns’ second- (No. 33) and fourth-round (No. 108) picks. Cleveland selected David Njoku, te, Miami. Green Bay selected (No. 33) and (No. 108).
Seattle traded its first- (No. 31) pick to San Francisco for the 49ers’ second- (No. 34) and fourth-round (No. 111) picks. San Francisco selected Reuben Foster, lb, UCLA. Seattle selected (No. 34) and (No. 111).
