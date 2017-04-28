SELECTIONS

TRADES

Cleveland traded its first- (No. 12) and to Houston for the Texans’ first-round (No. 25) pick and the 2018 first-round pick. Houston selected Deshaun Watson, qb, Clemson. Cleveland selected Jabrill Peppers, lb, Michigan.

Buffalo traded its first-round (No. 10) pick to Kansas City for the Chiefs’ first- (No. 27), third-round (No. 91) picks and the 2018 first-round pick. Kansas City selected Patrick Mahomes, qb, Texas Tech. Buffalo selected Tre’Davious White, db, LSU and (No. 91).

San Francisco traded its first-round (No. 2) to Chicago for the Bears’ first- (No. 3), third- (No. 67), fourth-round (No. 111) picks and the 2018 third-round pick. Chicago selected Mitchell Trubisky, qb, North Carolina. San Francisco selected Solomon Thomas, dl, Stanford, (No. 67) and (No. 111).

Seattle traded its first-round (No. 26) pick to Atlanta for the Falcons’ first- (No. 31), third- (No. 95) and seventh-round (No. 249) picks. Atlanta selected Takkarist McKinley, de, UCLA. Seattle traded (No. 31) to San Francisco, (No. 95) and (No. 249).

Green Bay traded its first- (No. 29) pick to Cleveland for the Browns’ second- (No. 33) and fourth-round (No. 108) picks. Cleveland selected David Njoku, te, Miami. Green Bay selected (No. 33) and (No. 108).