NEW YORK (AP) - Major U.S. stock indexes are off to a mixed start on Wall Street, while several big technology companies score gains after reporting solid earnings.

Amazon rose 2.7 percent early Friday and Google’s parent company Alphabet added 4.1 percent after both companies reported earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.

Elsewhere, banks and phone companies fell. Verizon sank 1 percent.

Magazine publisher Time Inc. plunged 17 percent after saying it decided not to sell itself.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down a fraction at 2,388.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,960. The Nasdaq composite increased 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,062.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.