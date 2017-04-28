YOUNGSTOWN — A Randolph Street man is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault after reports said he beat a man with a sink that was lying in his yard.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Randolph, and when they arrived they found a man in the West Side street with a swollen head who told officers he had an argument with Ronald Paris Jr., 23, because of what time the victim came home.

The victim told police Paris was upset the victim came home late because they are both on parole. Paris chased the victim into his yard and picked up a metal sink that was lying in the yard and began beating him with it.

The victim was examined by paramedics and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Paris was taken to jail.