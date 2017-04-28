YOUNGSTOWN

Police say a man who was found bleeding heavily outside a Logan Avenue garage Friday morning bled to death after he broke into a business and slashed his arm on a glass door inside.

Police were called at about 12:25 a.m. and found Lawrence Reed, 49, lying outside the business. An officer found a faint pulse and called for an ambulance.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said Reed was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital but he died from blood loss.

Blackburn said Reed was at the business to get some property he thought belonged to him. He got inside by breaking through a garage door.

Inside the business, he broke an interior door that was made of glass to get his property, and when he reached inside to unlock that door, he cut himself on a jagged piece of glass.

