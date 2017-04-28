JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning Valley Association of Churches 'Taste of Faiths' event is Monday night


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 10:06 a.m.

BOARDMAN — The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches will host a "Taste of the Faiths" festival Monday evening.

The MVAC said the public event allows socialization with neighbors of other faiths and denominations.

The event will take place at the St. Charles Church social hall located on Westview Drive starting at 5:30 p.m.

Food and beverages will be provided by Mahoning Valley congregations, followed by “pick-a-prize” auctions and entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 each in advance or at the door by cash or check. For information, call 330-788-5914 or execdirectormvac@gmail.com. You can also visit the website at www.mvaconline.org

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes