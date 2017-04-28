BOARDMAN — The Mahoning Valley Association of Churches will host a "Taste of the Faiths" festival Monday evening.

The MVAC said the public event allows socialization with neighbors of other faiths and denominations.

The event will take place at the St. Charles Church social hall located on Westview Drive starting at 5:30 p.m.

Food and beverages will be provided by Mahoning Valley congregations, followed by “pick-a-prize” auctions and entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 each in advance or at the door by cash or check. For information, call 330-788-5914 or execdirectormvac@gmail.com. You can also visit the website at www.mvaconline.org