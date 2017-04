BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BEILING, TRAVIS JAMES 9/25/1983 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



BOOTH, DREVAUNE CORNELIUS 3/7/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



BROWN, SHANE A 9/20/1987 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation



CHARLTON, LEQUAN NEIL 8/31/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DANIELS, ALONZO MICHAEL 11/22/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



DEAN, WILLIAM SYLVESTER 1/11/1983 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Possession of Drugs

DEFRANK, HOLLIE M 12/20/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



EVANS, BRETT ALLEN 9/6/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement



HARKLESS, KATE ELLEN 10/13/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property

HASKINS, JOE W JR 6/27/1963 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



JIMENEZ, ALEXANDER 10/5/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary

JONES, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER JR 12/1/1995 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice



KALASKY, JAMES F 5/23/1949 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Intimidation



LOURY, ASKARI HODARI II 2/19/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer



PARIS, RONALD FRANK JR 4/11/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Felonious Assault



PIERCE, GARY EDWARD 2/22/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

PINKERTON, ROBERT E JR 7/23/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Misuse of Credit Card



REESE, HOLLIE CHRISTINE 1/7/1990 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



SQUARE, ICELEYA C 8/11/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation



WATSON, LOGAN JAMES 7/24/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



WHISEL, EVA 10/3/1983 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WILLIAM, DAVID DOMINIQUE AMIR IV 12/27/1998 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Assault

WILLIAMS, DAMON LEE JR 9/23/1996 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Robbery

WINGO, JAMAL D 8/8/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

BAIRD, ZACHARY R 8/2/1991 4/27/2017 BONDED OUT



BEACHAM, IZAIAH ZANDRE 5/5/1995 3/24/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BERKLEY, JKELSEY TATIANA 8/20/1997 4/27/2017 BONDED OUT



BRAINARD, JEREMY 3/8/1981 4/11/2017 BONDED OUT



COTTLE, ERNEST K II 12/21/1984 4/26/2017 BONDED OUT



CUNNINGHAM, BRUCE 2/25/1989 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



DAVIS, ARVELLA ROBERT JR 12/26/1978 4/27/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



ESTEP, CHARMAINE ALISHA 10/19/1980 4/21/2017 BONDED OUT



FIGINSKY, DEAN M 3/1/1973 4/27/2017 BONDED OUT



FLICK, ALVIN W JR 5/25/1982 4/7/2017 BONDED OUT



GALLITE, ERIC R 9/28/1975 4/25/2017 TIME SERVED

GREENWALT, DUSTIN M SR 10/22/1986 4/26/2017 BONDED OUT



GURLEY, GODFREY LYNN 10/17/1980 4/26/2017 BONDED OUT



HARDING, ARNOLD DEAN 7/10/1957 3/21/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



HARRIS, BRYAN R 6/11/1985 4/25/2017 BONDED OUT

HASKINS, LEON CHADWICK JR 7/29/1995 4/19/2017 BONDED OUT



HAYES, ASHLEY N 9/17/1986 4/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HODGE, MATTHEW D 11/10/1978 4/25/2017 TIME SERVED



KOPNITSKY, DAVID 5/15/1979 4/9/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MCGOWAN, KEYSUN EDWARD 2/5/1982 4/24/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MOTON, ARLETHA 12/27/1968 3/29/2017 TIME SERVED



MOYER, MARGARET E 4/30/1972 4/20/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MURRAY, EDWARD 3/12/1976 4/20/2017 TIME SERVED



PIERCE, MATTHEW D 3/7/1984 4/27/2017 BONDED OUT



VARI, LOUIS M 7/16/1974 3/28/2017 TIME SERVED



WHITE, JARED PAUL 1/29/1987 3/24/2017 BONDED OUT