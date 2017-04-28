JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Goodyear's 1Q results top projections, despite soft demand


Published: Fri, April 28, 2017 @ 1:41 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Goodyear's first-quarter results managed to beat analysts' expectations, even as the tire maker dealt with rising raw material costs and softer demand.

For the three months ended March 31, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. earned $166 million, or 65 cents per share. That compares with $184 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, came to 74 cents per share. That easily topped the 63 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted.

Revenue for the Akron-based company was nearly flat at $3.7 billion. Analysts expected $3.69 billion in revenue, according to Zacks.

Shares added 55 cents to $36 in morning trading today.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes