EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A former suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition and abduction.

Kenneth Bolton Jr., 49, of Middlefield, also faces misdemeanor civil rights charges. The former East Cleveland officer was arraigned Thursday in Cuyahoga County court.

Cleveland.com reports Bolton is free on bond.

A message seeking comment was left today for his attorney. Bolton's listed phone number was disconnected.

County prosecutors say Bolton illegally pulled over a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman in February and used a sex toy he found in the back seat to rub against their genitals over their clothing while they were seated in the vehicle.

East Cleveland fired Bolton in March.